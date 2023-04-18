Updated on: Tuesday April 18th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Warmer. High 57°

Tonight: Widespread Frost. Mostly Clear. Low 30°

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Much Warmer. High 70°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will start mostly cloudy for your morning and will decrease to mostly sunny for your afternoon. More warmth will be with us, as highs reach the upper fifties.

Widespread frost will be with us for your overnight as temperatures drop to near thirty. Be careful on the roadways and make sure to leave early for your morning commute on Wednesday.

Mostly sunny skies will be with us for midweek on Wednesday. Highs reach to near seventy Wednesday afternoon.

More warmth moves in on Thursday as highs reach near eighty! Skies remain mostly sunny.

Showers move back in to end the work week on Friday. We will be cooler, as highs top off in the mid seventies.

Showers continue into the start of the weekend on Saturday. Highs drop to the lower to mid sixties.

We dry up on Sunday to round out the weekend with only few showers remaining. Below average conditions will be with us though, as highs only reach the lower fifties.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Monday to start off the new work week. Highs rise to the mid fifties.

Have a Great Tuesday!!

