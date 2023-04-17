Somerset Man Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentences

A 37-year-old Somerset man will serve three life sentences in prison without parole, in addition to a fourth life sentence, after Muskingum County jurors convicted him of repeatedly raping two children for several years.

The defendant’s name is not being disclosed in an effort to shield the victims from further trauma.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office said after three days of testimony, the jury found the defendant guilty on seven counts of rape and eight counts of gross sexual imposition, all carrying sexually violent predator specifications.

The investigation began in Perry County in 2019 when one of the two children first disclosed that she was being sexually abused.

During her forensic interview at a child advocacy center, the victim explained that the defendant began sexually assaulting her at the age of three or four. Both children disclosed that some of the incidents occurred in the Philo area.

Since offenses occurred in both Muskingum and Perry counties, the decision was made to proceed with all of the charges in Muskingum County.

The defendant must also register as a Tier III sex offender.