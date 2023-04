There will be a lane closure on Interstate 70 this week that could tie up traffic.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the inside lane of I-70 westbound will be closed from 7pm until 7am Tuesday for a deck pour. The construction will take place on the river span on the Muskingum River Bridge.

This work is part of a larger project that will reconstruct I-70 through Zanesville and resurface the roadway between US 40 and SR 93. The project also impacts 16 bridges in the area.