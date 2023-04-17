Gone Out of Their Way to Celebrate Earth Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System holds events year-round that involve literacy of the environment and the outdoors but will hold multiple upcoming events later in the week that celebrate Earth Day.

MCLS IT Director Joe Dusenbery discussed the library’s annual Technology Recycling event and how the pandemic has changed some of its procedures.

“Basically people can bring in their old technology,” Dusenbery said. “Laptops, tablets, cellphones, anything for recycling. We’ve partnered with a company that will erase any data on there so you don’t have to worry about privacy or anything like that. They’ll break them down basically into the raw materials, the plastics, the metals and responsibly recycle them.”

The Technology Recycling event is open to the public and will take place at the garage in the north parking lot behind the John McIntire library from 10-to-6 this Friday and from 10-to-4 on Saturday.

Thursday evening, from 7-to-9 p.m. the library will partner with the Idea Lab at Zane State to hold a 3D Printing Basics, lecture and hands-on demonstration.

“You’ll learn all about 3D printing, you’ll get to see all the amazing technology that they have over at the Idea Lab and really get to see them in operation. It’s pretty exciting, they’re kind of partnering with us to open the doors and let the public come in to see the amazing equipment they have over there,” Dusenbery said.

Registration is required for the 3D printing event that will take place at Zane State College and you can register at MuskingumLibrary.org.