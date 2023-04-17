Fatal Accident on SR 60

A Nashport resident is dead after a one vehicle accident in Muskingum County Sunday night.

It took place on State Route 60 around 10:30PM. The State Highway Patrol said 25-year-old Mackenize Lynn was traveling south on State Route 60 when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway striking a guardrail. The vehicle continued and traveled off the right side of the road striking a second guardrail causing the vehicle to overturn. Authorities said Lynn was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Muskingum County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation.