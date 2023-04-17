Updated on: Monday April 17th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Rain/Snow. Mostly Cloudy. Cold. Low 32°

Tuesday: AM Rain/Snow. Decreasing Clouds. High 57°

Tuesday Night: Widespread Frost. Mostly Clear. Low 33°

DISCUSSION:

Rain and snow showers will be possible overnight as skies remain mostly cloudy. It will be brisk as breezy conditions continue and temperatures drop to near freezing.

Rain and snow will still be with us for Tuesday morning. After that, clouds start to decrease to mostly sunny. Much more warmth will be with us, as highs reach the upper fifties.

Mostly sunny skies will be with us for midweek on Wednesday. Highs reach the upper sixties to near seventy.

More warmth moves in on Thursday as highs reach near eighty! Skies remain mostly sunny.

Showers move back in to end the work week on Friday. We will be cooler, as highs top off in the lower seventies.

Showers continue into the start of the weekend on Saturday. Highs drop to the lower to mid sixties.

We dry up on Sunday to round out the weekend. Below average conditions will be with us though, as highs only reach the lower to mid fifties.

