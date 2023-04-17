7 Day Forecast

Updated on: Monday April 17th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Rain/Snow. Mostly Cloudy. Cold. Low 32°

Tuesday: AM Rain/Snow. Decreasing Clouds. High 57°

Tuesday Night: Widespread Frost. Mostly Clear. Low 33°

DISCUSSION:       

Rain and snow showers will be possible overnight as skies remain mostly cloudy. It will be brisk as breezy conditions continue and temperatures drop to near freezing.

Rain and snow will still be with us for Tuesday morning. After that, clouds start to decrease to mostly sunny. Much more warmth will be with us, as highs reach the upper fifties.

Mostly sunny skies will be with us for midweek on Wednesday. Highs reach the upper sixties to near seventy.

More warmth moves in on Thursday as highs reach near eighty! Skies remain mostly sunny.

Showers move back in to end the work week on Friday. We will be cooler, as highs top off in the lower seventies.

Showers continue into the start of the weekend on Saturday. Highs drop to the lower to mid sixties.

We dry up on Sunday to round out the weekend. Below average conditions will be with us though, as highs only reach the lower to mid fifties.

Have a Great Monday Evening!!

Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!