A fatal accident in Guernsey County is under investigation by the State Highway Patrol.

It took place Saturday around 7:00AM on State Route 265 in Wills Township.

The Patrol said a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Johnathan Wood was traveling west on State Route 265 when it drifted off the right side of the road, no braking and struck the guardrail and embankment. The patrol said the vehicle continued, overturned and struck a cement culvert.

Wood was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Medical Center where he was succumbed to his injuries according to the patrol.

The Patrol does not suspect alcohol or drugs as a reason for the accident.