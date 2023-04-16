Fatal Accident in Guernsey County

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs1377

A fatal accident in Guernsey County is under investigation by the State Highway Patrol.

It took place Saturday around 7:00AM on State Route 265 in Wills Township.

The Patrol said a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Johnathan Wood was traveling west on State Route 265 when it drifted off the right side of the road, no braking and struck the guardrail and embankment. The patrol said the vehicle continued, overturned and struck a cement culvert.

Wood was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Medical Center where he was succumbed to his injuries according to the patrol.

The Patrol does not suspect alcohol or drugs as a reason for the accident.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.