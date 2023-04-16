7 Day Forecast

Updated on: Sunday April 16th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and becoming clear before clouds increasing during the morning commute. Mild. Low 40°

Monday: Scattered rain showers. Mostly Cloudy. High 47°

Monday Night: Overcast with snow flurries. Low 32°

DISCUSSION:       

Hope your Sunday was a good one!

After some showers and storms came through today, we will see clouds decrease tonight and will see mostly fair skies after midnight with a low of 41. For tomorrow clouds and rain showers will arrive during the morning commute. The rain showers will be isolated during the morning but will become more widespread during the second half of the afternoon. We will see precipitation fall during the evening before becoming more isolated overnight. Temperatures tomorrow night will drop to 32 degrees which allow for rain to turn over to snow flurries or a mix. We won’t see any snow accumulation and Tuesday morning looks to have no travel impacts.


For Wednesday we are quiet with mostly sunny conditions and highs are back in the upper 60s. Thursday we are also calm with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Friday rain chances return as we will see scattered rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Saturday rain will continue and will become more widespread and heavier due to a cold front approaching. Sunday looks gloomy but quiet as we will see overcast skies and highs are in the mid-50s.

Have a Great Sunday Evening!!

Contact Me!

Twitter: @johnny11_29

Facebook: Johnny Gormly

Email: gormlyjohnny@gmail.com

Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!