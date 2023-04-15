The Community Bank’s Annual Shred Day

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Community Bank in Zanesville held their annual Shred Day on April 15th.



Community members brought personal documents from bank statements and tax forms and even boxes full of papers to the Community Bank to be destroyed on sight. The public was also welcome to bring electronics to dispose at the bank, all free of charge. Shredding your personal documents is a great way to deter identity theft.



“There’s a lot of fraud, and there’s a lot of data. Data is very important. Personal data especially is very valuable to criminals. I think people don’t realize how much of their data is at risk if somebody gets a hold of it. ” President and CEO of The Community Bank, Eric Holsky said.



The Community Bank’s Junior Board, a financial education program for high school junior and seniors, was there volunteering to help with Shred Day.

“Shred Day, I think it’s really important to just help out the community. For Junior Board perspective, it not only looks good for you, but it looks good to the entire community around.” Jacob Allen, Junior Board Member said.



380 vehicles dropped off papers this year. The Community Bank Shred Day will be returning again next year.