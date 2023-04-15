Ohio State Spring Game Recap

COLUMBUS, OH- Football season isn’t here just yet but we got to get a little taste for the 20-23 Ohio State Buckeyes for the first time today at their annual spring game.



With 3 starting offensive lineman leaving for the draft and one of the top gun slingers in Ohio State history leaving as well you could tell the buckeyes were having a little trouble finding their groove on offense. With a qb battle brewing in Columbus and freshman red shirt Devin Brown out with a finger injury, all eyes went to Kyle McCord. McCord had some trouble in the beginning of the game and would really only have one nice drive on the second possession in the first half. But with 2 of his top Wideouts out with injury in Emeka Ebuka and Julian Flemming and a limited Marvin Harrison, McCord would find his stride with incoming freshman Carnell Tate who scored in the 4th quarter. Here is what McCord had to say about the struggles of playing without his top guys.

“The starting receivers today. Marvin Harrison, Carnell Tate, and Jayden Bowden I mean those are three really good guys. That’s without Emeka, Julian, Xavier so I think even the two’s today are still really deep. So I don’t think the personnel really affects too much of what we do. All the receivers have done a really good job of getting open and a good job of making plays, catching the ball. At the end of the day being the quarterback, you just have to do your job. Get the ball to the right guys, make the right protection calls and all that because at Ohio State, regardless of who’s in the game, they’re going to be a really good player.” Said Kyle McCord.



Now even though the score may not look promising the Buckeyes defense was showing out. The defensive line showed their talents for getting after the passer and head coach Ryan day and Kyle McCord said it didn’t go unnoticed.

“The good news is we’re getting into the backfield and creating confusion and chaos. I feel like we have the right people in place in terms of starters and that first group or so. Now those guys have to play great and that’s important as you take the next step in your progression. It’s one thing to be a starter, it’s another thing to be a difference maker. I think we have quite a few guys who can be difference makers.” Said Coach Day.

The Buckeyes will rest up for the rest of spring and will be back on the practice field soon for the summer as they get ready for their first game against the Hoosiers on September 2nd.