County Tornado Sirens Malfunction

Nichole Hannahs

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency reports there is a problem with the county’s tornado sirens.

EMA Director Jeff Jadwin said that they had reports of several tornado sirens going off throughout the county. They tried to send a cancel message to them, but it did not correct the issue.

A contractor discovered the Cliffwood siren was creating the problem and would not shut off. They have disconnected the siren and are working to repair the issue.

Jadwin said there is no weather threat at this time.

