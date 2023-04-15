Bikers Display Their Rides at The Colony Square Mall

ZANESVILLE, OH – The warm weather is here which means ’tis the season for motorcycles.



Many are getting their bikes out of winter storage, cleaning safety gear, and especially returning to motorcycle shows. The Colony Square Mall partnered up with The Rushing Wind Biker Church to host an indoor motorcycle show. The show was open to all bikers to display their bikes for the community to enjoy.

“Our mission is really to be able to have fellowship with one another but especially be able to spend time with the Colony Square Mall patrons who come in. They get to ask questions about our bikes. Of course, we have some nonprofit handouts to tell them about our churches, about our ministry, why we ride, and where we ride, and what our goals are concerning the gospel.” Rushing Wind Biker Church Pastor, Mike McGuire said.



As we head more into the summer and motorcycle season is here, it’s important to watch out for bikers.



“We do ask that the public just be aware, we’re only on two wheels. Sometimes we don’t display riding safely when we should, and we get all that, so we ask you to be patient with us.” Pastor Mike McGuire said.



The motorcycle show will be returning to the mall on April 15th from 12 to 6 pm.