Updated on: Saturday April 15th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Mild. Low 56°

Sunday: Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. High 77°

Sunday Night: Showers/Storms. Breezy. Low 41°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be mostly clear overnight. We will be mild as lows drop into the mid to upper fifties.

Showers and storms return for the day on Sunday as a cold front moves through in the afternoon. Breezy conditions will be with us as well. Highs will rise to the upper seventies.

Some more showers will be possible to start off the new work week on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy. We will be much cooler behind the cold front, as highs drop to the upper forties to near fifty!!

We dry out for your Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy along with some warmth, as highs reach into the mid fifties.

Warmer conditions continue for midweek on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper sixties to near seventy along with continued mostly sunny skies.

We will be even warmer on Thursday, as temperatures reach into the upper seventies to near eighty again. Skies remain mostly sunny.

Showers will be with us to round out the work week on Friday. Highs drop to the lower seventies.

Showers continue into the weekend on Saturday. Highs plummet to the upper fifties to near sixty.

Have a Great Saturday Evening!!

