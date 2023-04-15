7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Anthony Codispoti

Updated on: Saturday April 15th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Mild. Low 56°

Sunday: Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. High 77°

Sunday Night: Showers/Storms. Breezy. Low 41°

DISCUSSION:       

Skies will be mostly clear overnight. We will be mild as lows drop into the mid to upper fifties.

Showers and storms return for the day on Sunday as a cold front moves through in the afternoon. Breezy conditions will be with us as well. Highs will rise to the upper seventies. 

Some more showers will be possible to start off the new work week on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy. We will be much cooler behind the cold front, as highs drop to the upper forties to near fifty!!

We dry out for your Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy along with some warmth, as highs reach into the mid fifties.

Warmer conditions continue for midweek on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper sixties to near seventy along with continued mostly sunny skies.

We will be even warmer on Thursday, as temperatures reach into the upper seventies to near eighty again. Skies remain mostly sunny. 

Showers will be with us to round out the work week on Friday. Highs drop to the lower seventies.

Showers continue into the weekend on Saturday. Highs plummet to the upper fifties to near sixty.

Have a Great Saturday Evening!!

Anthony Codispoti
Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!