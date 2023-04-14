Yellowstone Star Forrie Smith to be the Emcee for the American Made Country Music Fest

ZANESVILLE, OH – Dusty Guitar Promotions released some exciting news that will have you dancing the dust right off your boots.



It has been announced that Forrie Smith is going to be the emcee for the American Made Country Music Fest. Forrie Smith is widely known for his portrayal as Lloyd Pierce in the popular TV series Yellowstone.

“We’re really excited to have him here. He’s a real cowboy in real life. We’re excited to have someone introduce all of our artists and our different sponsors.” Sara Haren, Director of Operations for Dusty Guitar Promotions said.



You won’t have to hold your horses much longer; The American Made Country Music Fest will be held on June 24th at the Muskingum County Fair Grounds. The famous Hank Williams Jr will be the headliner along with many other singers and bands.



“Also, Aaron Lewis, Sammy Kershaw, the Davison Brothers, Dillon Carmicheal. Local acts The River Rats, Sugarcreek, and Up to No Good. And here before long we’ll have one more to announce.” Haren said.

You can purchase tickets at the Muskingum Country Fair Grounds every Tuesday from 10am to 2pm, or you can get them off the website below.

American Made Country Music Fest – Ohio (amcmfest.com)