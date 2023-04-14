Ribbon Cutting for Galloping Horse Handcrafts

ZANESVILLE, OH – There was a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of the opening of Galloping Horse Handcrafts located at 5255 West Pike in Zanesville.



Galloping Horse Handcrafts is a gallery and retail space that specializes in crafts like quilts, rugs, pottery, and much more. The shop is filled with handmade crafts that were created by people from all over the community.

“There’s lots of galleries downtown that focus more on the fine arts aspect, and I’m focusing on crafts. I’m focusing on quilts, which is something I personally love. I have rug hooking and there’s pottery in here.” Owner of Galloping Horse Handcrafts, Sally Luburgh



Galloping Horse Handcrafts will be open on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 to 4 and Thursdays from 11 to 6. The owner, Sally Luburgh, says she would eventually like to host craft classes for the public. She’s hoping to start the classes by May.



“There’s a lot of talent in the community. I’m hoping to set the people up that have spent their lives learning their skills, to teach to people that would like to learn.” Luburgh said.



To learn more about the new craft shop, visit their website below.

Galloping Horse (ghhandcrafts.com)