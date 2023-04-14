Muskingum University Is Creating A Culture Of Winning

New Concord, OH-

Muskingum University Men’s bowling team captured the program’s first national championship by winning the 2023 Men’s Club tournament in Anderson, Indiana. Junior Ethan Mcdonald was named to the all tournament team and was the MVP and knows how impactful this was.

“It’s great cause I wanted to have a national championship. This has been a dream of mine since I was 5 years old,” said Muskingum University bowler, Ethan McDonald.

He shared what the difference was this year.

“Just growth in general, learning more everyday. I mean, trusting in my teammates a lot more over the last three years.”

Ethan’s coach knew this team could go all the way earlier this year during a tournament.

“We beat the field by 160 pins and 80 teams, that’s pretty impressive. I knew this team could get it done in Bakers,” said coach Jones.

With the main core returning, there is only one goal for next year.

“Like I said, let’s run it back,” said Jones.

“Hopefully win that championship again,” said McDonald.

The women’s bowling team had their own success that head coach Doug Smith told us about.

“Quite a big accomplishment, you got the top 16 women’s club teams in the country being invited. We battled the whole tournament and 4th place is the highest we have ever finished.”

They will have a mission for next year too.

“It was an amazing feeling to know that we are the second team ever to place 4th. Knowing that we are only losing one and we’re coming back with a team that is very strong and very talented, I’m hoping to come home with the national championship like the boys,” stated women’s bowler, Kaylee Hauck.

The winning doesn’t stop at Muskingum University as the women’s cheer team took 4th place in Daytona.

“Really excited for our placement this year. This is the second year that our team has attended nationals for cheerleading. Last year we took 12th place, so we have definitely seen a huge improvement from the two years we’ve gone. It is just to the top from here,” said head cheer coach, Joelle Bice.

Girls from all around local high schools, including Philo and John Glenn, make up this team, as well as some from out of state. Coach Bice knew this season would be different because of the leadership and experience that she mentioned to us.

“I think just getting that experience, having girls take the floor for the first time. You know, half of my roster comes in with experience and the other half comes in and we are starting them from the ground up. So, really just being able to put an experienced group on the floor to lead those freshmen.”

This team of leaders now has their sights on winning in STUNT. They are ranked number #3 in the country for Division three and will be heading to Dallas at the end of the month for STUNT Nationals.