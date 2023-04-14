Local Scoreboard 4/14

BASEBALL
LICKING VALLEY 15
ZANESVILLE 0
Riley Needles had the lone hit in the loss for the Blue Devils.
SHENANDOAH 11
MEADOWBROOK 5
Zeps have won 2 games in the last three days.
BISHOP ROSECRANS 14
HARVEST PREP 0
BISHOP ROSECRANS 27
HARVEST PREP 0
The Bishops did not allow a hit in either of the shutout wins.
SOFTBALL
TRI-VALLEY 9
LICKING VALLEY 1
Lady Dawgs scored five runs in the sixth inning to help pour it on against Licking Valley.
PHILO 7
CLAYMONT 6
Electrics win in 8 innings.
JOHNSTOWN-MONROE 12
HEATH 1