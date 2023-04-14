Local Scoreboard 4/14

Dylan Kerns47

BASEBALL

LICKING VALLEY 15
ZANESVILLE 0

Riley Needles had the lone hit in the loss for the Blue Devils.

SHENANDOAH 11
MEADOWBROOK 5

Zeps have won 2 games in the last three days.

BISHOP ROSECRANS 14
HARVEST PREP 0

BISHOP ROSECRANS 27
HARVEST PREP 0

The Bishops did not allow a hit in either of the shutout wins.

SOFTBALL

TRI-VALLEY 9
LICKING VALLEY 1

Lady Dawgs scored five runs in the sixth inning to help pour it on against Licking Valley.

PHILO 7
CLAYMONT 6

Electrics win in 8 innings.

JOHNSTOWN-MONROE 12
HEATH 1

