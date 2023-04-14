Don’t Hesitate To Reinstate

New Lexington, OH-

The Perry County Courthouse held a clinic today to help Perry County drivers get their driver’s license restored.

Local agencies and partners came together to help around 50 drivers get back on the road. When living in a rural area, driving is essential for work and daily family activities since public transportation is non-existent. There are around 26 ways to get your license suspended in Ohio.

“The ones we see most often are insurance related. Once you are caught driving without insurance, you have to get the high risk insurance, which is very expensive, so people get in a cycle of driving without insurance because they can’t afford otherwise,” stated Ann Roche of Southeastern Ohio Legal Services.

“Judges hate to see people who are just under a pile of fines and fees and are just unable to get back on the road. I think in general, most judges would like to see as many people driving legally as possible and really support these types of clinics,” said Marta Mudri of the Ohio Judicial Conference.

The Perry County Municipal Courthouse was helping anyway they could by even having a justice bus outside to assist additional drivers. One of the main goals is to help guide people through this complicated process no matter the reason.

“We have the child support agency here in person. We have insurance companies here that can write the SR22 high risk bonds if they need that. If they have points on their license, if they need to eradicate. We have a driver’s intervention program here that can eliminate some of the points off their license. More importantly, we have the resources of the attorneys that can help guide the individuals through things that they may not have understood before,” stated Judge Dean Wilson.

December will be the end of Judge Dean Wilson’s term as a judge in Perry County and one of his goals was to reinstate this program and help out the community for the future.