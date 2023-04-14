Zanesville, OH-

The digital media students at Mid-East Career and Technology Centers hosted a fun event to raise awareness for distracted driving.

April is distracted driving awareness month and this event is for the “Just Drive PSA Campaign” that is a social media contest created by NJM Insurance Group. A few examples of distracted driving include eating or doing your hair and makeup. Texting and driving is the biggest issue for young drivers that leads to serious consequences.

“Distracted driving is the leading killer among teenagers. We are doing this campaign to raise awareness. Our prom is actually on the 15th and our activity on the 14th, so, we found a good opportunity to not just promote safe driving, but to limit distracted driving and bad decisions after prom,” stated digital media instructor Cam Summers.

One of the best ways to prevent distracted driving is to put the phone down. The text and DM can wait. The goal is to set up safe driving habits now, so that future generations learn to understand the value of safe driving. This was a creative and educational way for teenagers to learn about distractions through different types of games that Summers told us about.

“We have distracted musical chairs, we play loud music, a little rendition of musical chairs except the music doesn’t stop, so you have to try and listen for sirens. You got to listen for honking horns, the things if you’re listening to your music too loud that’s a distraction as well.”

If you wish to find out more about the “Just Drive PSA Campaign” or if you want to participate next year, you can visit their website, justdrivepsa.com.