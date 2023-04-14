Updated on: Friday April 14th, 2023, Morning:

Today: PM Shower Chance. Pleasant. High 80°

Tonight: Scattered Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Low 55°

Saturday: Showers/Storms. Partly Cloudy. High 78°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be on the increase today. A slight chance for a shower will be with us for your afternoon. Highs will remain around eighty degrees.

Scattered shower and storm chances move into the region for your overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy, as temperatures only drop to the mid fifties.

Skies will be partly cloudy for your Saturday morning. But more clouds roll in for your afternoon and into the evening as chances for showers and storms filter in. Temperatures fall to the upper seventies.

Showers and storms continue into the overnight and into the day on Sunday as a cold front moves through in the afternoon. Breezy conditions will be with us as well. Highs will continue to be in the upper seventies.

Some more showers will be possible to start off the new work week on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy. We will be much cooler behind the cold front, as highs drop to near fifty!!

We dry out for your Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy along with some warmth, as highs reach into the lower to mid fifties.

Warmer conditions continue for midweek on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper sixties along with continued mostly sunny skies.

We will be even warmer on Thursday, as temperatures reach into the upper seventies again. Skies remain mostly sunny.

Have a Great Friday!!

