WHIZ Honors Dorbie Littick

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – 2023 marks the 70th anniversary of WHIZ-TV, which has been owned and operated by the two generations of the Littick family for 69 of those 70 years and at the front corner of the building sits a bench and recently planted Dogwood tree that commemorates Dorbie Littick, matriarch and wonderful community champion.

Marquee Broadcasting Associate Jay Benson described what Dorbie meant to the employees of WHIZ as well as her consistent efforts to support organizations that sought to generate a more robust community.

“Dorbie Littick was an incredible woman,” Benson said. “She really set the standard for our station and for our people. What she meant to this community, the things that the community saw her involved in and many of the things they never saw her involved in. But she was a quiet wheel, getting things done and making this community a phenomenal place.”

Benson also explained how the bench and tree reciprocate Dorbie’s contributions to the community, business, and employees by returning the graciousness and gratitude that she so often shared.

Former WHIZ Owner and Dorbie’s son, Hank Littick discussed the role his mother played in getting things done at the company and throughout the community as a result of her voluntary participation and philanthropy. He shared how his mother was a staunch supporter of the local garden club and how she would truly appreciate this gesture of recognition.

“I think this tree with the gracious donation from our employees… that it would mean a lot to her,” Littick said. “It really would. And this bench is fantastic. I think it would mean a good bit. I think she would be overjoyed, to say the least.”

For 70 years the WHIZ brand has entertained the community and Dorbie Littick was instrumental in supporting that effort as well as the countless other efforts through the many organizations that shared a vision of how to make our community a better place.