ZANESVILLE, OH – The Water Department met with the County Commissioners to discuss bid openings for the Virginia Ridge water project.

The Virginia Ridge water project will consist of building a new line to allow water services for many residents between State Route 555 and The Muskingum River.

“There was a petition originally from Virginia Ridge road and then following the petition from Irish Ridge Road. If I remember correctly there were about 50 residents with each petition asking for water services into the area.” Project Director, Don Madden said.

Because the water project is such a large project for the county to undertake, it was split into two separate parts. After speaking with contractors, Projector Director Don Madden said that if they would’ve left the project in one part, it would’ve been so large that contractors would not have enough work force to be able to complete the project. There is also a bid opening for a 100,000-gallon water tank which is a third element to the project.



“We would anticipate that we would probably award the project late in June, early July, and then construction would start after that. It’ll probably be in the middle of the summer before they begin to actually do construction.” Madden said.

So far there has been three bids for the project.