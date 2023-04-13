Pet Of The Week: Meet Rory

Zanesville, OH-

This week’s pet of the week is a fun-loving, gentle soul.

Rory is a poodle terrier mix that is just over a year old. He is friendly with cats and most larger dogs. Smaller dogs may need more time to gel with him. Rory is searching for the perfect family to go along with his playful energy.

“We would like to see a young family, now when we say young family, an active family but kids that are around the 9 and ten,11 year old age because he is a lot, he is a bigger dog. Rory is around the 50 pound mark. He’s still a puppy. When you look at him he seems like he’s a full grown dog but he’s not, he still has puppy in him,” said executive director of the Animal Shelter Society, April Cohagen-Gibson.

Rory also loves exercise and going out for walks on a leash but mainly, he wants your love and attention and he will give the same back to you. It is important to remember how the Animal Shelter Society and their partners connect to provide the services to help animals and local families come together.

“It’s all about our community. We couldn’t do what we do as a 501c3 without individuals like Dick Joseph and Muskingum Iron and Metal. So, we are very, very thankful for them,” stated Cohagen-Gibson.

If you feel your family is a perfect fit for Rory, you can schedule a meet and greet online at animalsheltersociety.org or walk into the shelter at 430 Newark Rd in Zanesville.