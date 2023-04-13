Bowl For Kids Sake Is Almost Here

Zanesville, OH-

Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kids Sake is rolling closer.

Starting April 19th through the 22nd, you can bowl for a good cause at the Sunrise Bowling Center. This year’s goal was to have 100 teams and they have already surpassed that with 109 teams signed up and counting. This fundraiser has always been a great benefit for the community.

“Bowl For Kids Sake is an absolutely critical event for Big Brothers Big Sisters. It’s an event where our community partners and supporters all come out to bowl to raise funds for youth mentoring programs. As we know, youth mentoring is very important. Kids are always in need of a positive role model and support system,” said executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville, Katie Mainini.

This year is circus themed and if your team raises $500 or you raise $100 individually, you get a free t-shirt in addition to helping out kids in the community. As always, there are other chances to win cool prizes as they had a lot of great donations this year. Big Brothers Big Sisters also has an exciting announcement that Mainini told us about.

“We are so excited this year that we are expanding our Bowl for Kids Sake event to Morgan County. We were approached by River Valley Social and Maxwell’s. He attended the event last year and was so excited. He knew they were building a bowling alley and so he came to us and the event will be held on May 17th and 18th down at the River Valley Social.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is still accepting last minute teams through April 22nd. You can register at their website at www.bbbsz.org and click strike it big.