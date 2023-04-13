Updated on: Thursday April 13th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Above Average. High 80°

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Warm. Low 53°

Friday: PM Shower Chance. Cooler. High 77°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. We will warm up to near eighty during your afternoon.

Temperatures will drop only to the lower fifties overnight, along with mostly clear skies.

Skies will be on the increase for your Friday. A slight chance for a shower will be with us for your afternoon. Highs drop to the upper seventies.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Saturday morning. But more clouds roll in for your afternoon and into the evening as chances for showers and storms filter in. Temperatures fall to the mid seventies.

Showers and storms continue into the overnight and into the day on Sunday as a cold front moves through in the late morning/early afternoon. Breezy conditions will be with us as well. Highs drop off to the lower to mid seventies.

Some more showers will be possible to start off the new work week on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy. We will be much cooler behind the cold front, as highs drop to the lower fifties.

We dry out for your Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny along with some warmth, as highs reach into the upper fifties.

Warmer conditions continue for midweek on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper sixties along with continued mostly sunny skies.

Have a Great Thursday!!

