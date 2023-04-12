Summer and Fall Registration at Zane State College

ZANESVILLE, OH – Registration is underway for 2023 summer and fall classes at Zane State.



Students are encouraged to sign up soon to get the classes they need in their desired time and format. Summer classes start on May 22nd, and fall classes begin on August 21st.

“I think students enjoy the benefit of getting the classes that they want in the mode that they want. We offer a variety of different classes online as well as on campus. I think they enjoy working exclusively with their faculty.” ZSC Chief Student Affairs Officer, Heather Merry said.



Zane State offers a variety of programs that are designed for students who prefer to be on campus as well as online. To schedule classes, you can register on the ZSC website or attend one of the Registration Day’s which will be held on April 26th, June 6th, July 12th, and August 8th at Zane State.



“It’s a great opportunity for students to come in and meet their faculty, and work on getting those class schedules. They can meet their success coach, which is a person that’s going to be with them the entire journey that they have here at Zane State.” Merry said.

To register your classes or for more information, visit the Zane State website.

ZSC – Zane State College