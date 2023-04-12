EMA reports chemical kills fish in nearby creek

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency said at least 1,000 fish are dead after a fertilizer spilled into a creek.



It took place Tuesday afternoon near Blue Rock Church Road.

EMA Director Jeff Jadwin said that the tank on the truck cracked spilling nearly 200 gallons of the chemical into the creek.

Zemba is working on the clean-up effort, which includes injecting air into the water to help clean up the chemical.

Also involved are the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, ODNR Wildlife and the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.