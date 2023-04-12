Dog of The Week: Meet Leo

ZANESVILLE, OH – This week’s dog of the week is Leo from the K9 Adoption Center.



Leo is a friendly and athletic terrier mix who is ready for a wonderful home. Leo is a 5 year old male and is up to date on all his vaccinations and has been neutered. He is very outgoing and loves taking walks and playing in the yard.

“A home basically with a fenced in yard. Someone who would interact with him on a daily basis and let him have his time where he can actually go and get some exercise. Even at 5 years old, he still almost has that pup energy.” Doug McQuaid, K9 Adoption Center Volunteer said.



Leo is dog friendly as he has gotten along with the dogs at the adoption center. Leo is a very strong boy so a home with little kids might not be the best place for him.



“With him being as strong as he is, younger children would not be best for him unless you really have a hold of him. You would not want him to jump up and possibly knock them down.” McQuaid said.

To learn more about Leo, visit the website below.

Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center – Dog Rescue (muskingumcountyoh.gov)