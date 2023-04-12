Updated on: Wednesday April 12th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 77°

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Touch Cooler. Low 48°

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Above Average. High 79°

DISCUSSION:

Mostly sunny skies will be with us again for midweek today. More warmth will continue to move in, as highs reach the upper seventies.

Moonlit skies will be with us for the overnight. We will be a bit cooler, as lows drop back into the upper forties.

Temperatures rise to the upper seventies to near eighty on Thursday with more mostly sunny skies.

Skies will be partly cloudy to round out the work week on Friday. Temperatures will reach the upper seventies to near eighty.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Saturday morning. But more clouds roll in for your afternoon and into the evening as chances for showers filter in. Temperatures remain in the upper seventies.

Showers continue into the overnight and throughout the day on Sunday as a cold front moves through in the morning. Breezy conditions will be with us as well. Highs drop off to the upper sixties.

Drier but cooler conditions move in to start off the new work week. Skies will be partly cloudy for your Monday and Tuesday, with highs into the mid to upper fifties.

Have a Great Wednesday!!

Contact Me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com