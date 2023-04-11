Sheridan Uses 7-Run Second Inning to Cruise to Victory

THORNVILLE, OH- The Sheridan Generals have been rolling in the early part of the season. They came into Tuesday with a sparkling 7-2 record. Logan Elm came out to Thornville trying to snap Sheridan’s two game winning streak.

Logan Elm got off to an early 3-0 lead in the first.

Bottom of the second, AJ Winders rips a line drive into left. Coyle Withrow scores, Spencer Showalter crosses the plate behind him. Generals cut it within 1.

The second inning was all Sheridan, very next batter Blake Turns goes right back up the middle with a base knock. Winders scores. Turnes had a 3 for 3 day at the dish.

Still in the second tied at 3 with one out, Reid Packer skies one to deep centerfield. The catch is made but tagging at third and scoring is Turnes. 4-3 Genrals lead.

Now Caden Sheridan at the plate with 2 away and he hits a seen eye single between shortstop and third. Clifton comes around to score. Generals pouring it on. They batted around in the 2nd inning and scored 7 runs. Sheridan gets it done in a big way over the Logan Elm Braves 16-5.

