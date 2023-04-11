River View Shuts Out Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Zanesville Blue Devils and River View Black Bears were coming off big losses. The two teams clashed at Jay Payton Field in hopes of getting back into the win column.

We head over to Zanesville where the Blue Devils took on the Black Bears.

Start in the first inning Brody Shrimplin hits a nice shot to left field to bring in the first run of the game with an rbi single.

But the Blue Devils wouldn’t allow anything else in the inning getting a ground out to retire the side in the top half of the first inning.

Bottom of the first River View was solid on the mound all game watch this here, leaving the batter hanging. The starter would throw a shut out in this one.

Skip to second inning Ethan Jordan at the plate and he grounds out to second but he is still able to bring in the runner from 3rd to make it a 2 run lead.

Next inning Mark Dickerson up to bat and he also hits a grounder to second which cause the out on second base but he is able to bring in another runner from 3rd to extend the lead.

Couple batters later it’s a low pitch from Caleb Underwood and that leaves room for Trace Davis to try press his luck heading home, he just beats the tag and makes it 4-0. River view would continue working with the bats as they go on to defeat the blue devils 12-0.