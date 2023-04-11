Updated on: Tuesday April 11th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Above Average. High 72°

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Low 50°

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Warmer & Windier. High 77°

DISCUSSION:

Warmth continues to swell into the region as we get into your Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs into the lower to mid seventies.

A few more clouds will be with us for your overnight along with some mild conditions. We drop to near fifty.

Mostly sunny skies will be with us again for midweek on Wednesday. Breezy conditions will start to move in as well as more warmth, as highs reach the upper seventies.

Temperatures remain in the upper seventies on Thursday with more mostly sunny skies.

Skies will be partly cloudy to round out the work week on Friday. Temperatures will reach the upper seventies to near eighty.

Skies will be partly cloudy for your Saturday morning and afternoon. But more clouds roll in late afternoon and into the evening as chances for showers filter in. Temperatures remain in the upper seventies.

Showers continue into the overnight and throughout the day on Sunday as a cold front moves through in the morning. Breezy conditions will be with us as well. Highs drop off to near seventy.

Drier but cooler conditions move in to start off the new work week. Skies will be partly cloudy for your Monday, with highs near sixty.

Have a Great Tuesday!!

