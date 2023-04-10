Roseville Post Office Named in Honor of Homegrown Hero

ROSEVILLE, Ohio – Ronald E. Rosser grew up in Roseville, achieved the Medal of Honor while serving the Army during the Korean War, then returned stateside to raise a family and serving as a mail carrier. Today, through the work of Congressman Troy Balderson, the Roseville Post Office was designated as the Ronald E. Rosser Post Office.

“First met Ron when I was in the state legislature, in the state senate and we had his Congressional Medal of Honor in the state house,” Balderson said. “And it was in 2008-2009, I was walking through the halls and I just thought oh my gosh he’s from Roseville, and it’s right there in Muskingum County. So I thought… you know this is… I got to meet this guy. So that’s how that happened and as I said, it’s just been a genuine relationship, a friendship that we grew.”

Rosser, who was born at the beginning of the Great Depression and was the oldest of 17 children, learned early on, the values of selflessness and sacrifice. Rosser passed away in 2020 at his daughter Pamela Rosser-Lovell’s residence in Tennessee but she attended the ceremony and shared some of his post military accomplishments.

“He was a carrier in Miami, Florida,” Rosser-Lovell said. “Of course, later on, he went to work for the Veterans Administration, you know. And this is after he retired from the military. And then he become a history teacher and taught school in South Florida. So it’s really an honor for him because he was a carrier and he served his country and he felt like he just did his job.”

Pamela noted that her father would be proud to be honored by the gesture and that he would mention his brother who was lost during the Korean conflict.