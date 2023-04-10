New Lexington Wins Third Straight Game

Dylan Kerns

ZANESVILLE, OH- New Lexington pulled out a 6-3 win against West Muskingum.

The Monday aces took the ball and it’s safe to call this one a pitchers duel. Tatem Toth was nails for the Panthers. He worked 5 scoreless innings allowing 1 hit and no runs.

For the Tornadoes Camden Fowler worked into the 7th inning. He started the game with 3 scoreless innings. The offense came late in this ballgame. New Lexington scored one run in the 4th but that was it until the 6th inning. Both the Panthers and Tornadoes scored 3 runs each in the 6th.

New Lex saw two more runs cross the plate in the last inning. The Panthers hit two home runs in the win, one by the starter Tatem Toth and the other by Clay Miller.

West Muskingum falls to 3-7 with the loss. New Lexington has now won three straight games and improve to 6-2 on the year.

