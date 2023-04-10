Local Scoreboard 4/10

BASEBALL

TRI-VALLEY 19

MAYSVILLE 1

Kelynn Drummonds and Kade Hindel combined for a no-hitter against the Panthers. They combined for 5 innings punching out 10 batters.

PHILO 7

JOHN GLENN 6

MEADOWBROOK 6

CROOKSVILLE 3

Third win in a row for the Colts.

COSHOCTON 5

MORGAN 1

Game was 1-1 in the 6th inning when Hudson Wesney ripped a double driving in a run. The Redskins kept the lead the rest of the way.

SHERIDAN 13

RIVER VIEW4

Generals used an 8 run 4th inning to cruise to a victory over the Black Bears.

LICKING HEIGHTS 12

ZANESVILLE 0

FAIRFIELD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 4

BISHOP ROSECRANS 1

Weston Hartman and Hayden Perdue collected one hit each in the loss for Rosecrans.

HEATH 19

NEWARK CATHOLIC 7

SOFTBALL

TRI-VALLEY 13

MAYSVILLE 0

Ally Peterson, Raegan Smith, and Cydnee Wolford hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning leading the Lady Dawgs to victory.

JOHN GLENN 3

PHILO 0

MEADOWBRROK 4

CROOKSVILLE 2

MORGAN 17

COSHOCTON 2

HEATH 9

NEWARK CATHOLIC 7