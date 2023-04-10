Local Scoreboard 4/10

BASEBALL
TRI-VALLEY 19
MAYSVILLE 1
Kelynn Drummonds and Kade Hindel combined for a no-hitter against the Panthers. They combined for 5 innings punching out 10 batters.
PHILO 7
JOHN GLENN 6
MEADOWBROOK 6
CROOKSVILLE 3
Third win in a row for the Colts.
COSHOCTON 5
MORGAN 1
Game was 1-1 in the 6th inning when Hudson Wesney ripped a double driving in a run. The Redskins kept the lead the rest of the way.
SHERIDAN 13
RIVER VIEW4
Generals used an 8 run 4th inning to cruise to a victory over the Black Bears.
LICKING HEIGHTS 12
ZANESVILLE 0
FAIRFIELD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 4
BISHOP ROSECRANS 1
Weston Hartman and Hayden Perdue collected one hit each in the loss for Rosecrans.
HEATH 19
NEWARK CATHOLIC 7
SOFTBALL
TRI-VALLEY 13
MAYSVILLE 0
Ally Peterson, Raegan Smith, and Cydnee Wolford hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning leading the Lady Dawgs to victory.
JOHN GLENN 3
PHILO 0
MEADOWBRROK 4
CROOKSVILLE 2
MORGAN 17
COSHOCTON 2
HEATH 9
NEWARK CATHOLIC 7