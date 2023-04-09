Updated on Sunday April 9th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Fair Skies. Low 34°

Monday: Mostly Clear Skies. High 67°

Monday Night: Clear Skies. Low 40°

DISCUSSION:

Hope your Easter was a good one!

The weather today couldn’t have been any better. After we saw sunshine and warm weather across the tri-state, tonight will bring in fair skies and because of the lack of cloud cover, our temperatures are going to plummet down to 34 degrees tonight. Make sure to take a coat with you if you are heading out tonight. To start the workweek, we are looking at a similar forecast compared to what we saw today. We will see mostly clear skies with highs in the upper 60s.

After Monday, we continue a warm up trend as we will see highs back in the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday before temperatures rise to the 80s by Thursday and Friday. On top of this warm surge, we will be dry as our next precipitation chance looks to arrive Saturday evening and throughout the day on Sunday. If you’re headed out to the Ohio State Spring game Saturday, as of now it shows mostly cloudy conditions with an isolated shower towards the end of the game. Sunday we will see rain pick up towards the evening as a cold front will work it’s way through bringing in moderate to heavy rain and breezy conditions.

Have a great Sunday Night!!

Contact Me!

Twitter: @johnny11_29

Facebook: Johnny Gormly

Email: gormlyjohnny@gmail.com