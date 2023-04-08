New Beauty Lounge Celebrated with Ribbon Cutting

ZANESVILLE, OH – A new beauty lounge opened its doors on April 7th with a ribbon cutting.



After months of hard work and prep-hair-ation, the Wild Rose Beauty Lounge has officially opened on 526 Main Street in downtown Zanesville. Wild Rose Beauty Lounge is the place where customers can get all their hair, lash, brows, and nail needs met.

“We’re a full-service salon. We offer all hair services, all nail services, medical aesthetics, skin care, brows, lashes, and we also offer permanent makeup services as well.” Owner of Wild Rose Beauty Lounge, Lauren Jones said.



With their variety of services, Wild Rose Beauty Lounge is the new place to go for all things beauty. Lauren Jones, the owner of the beauty lounge explains what inspired her to start the business in the heart of Downtown Zanesville.



“I named the salon after my grandma, who passed away this last year. She’s inspired me to just, be empowering to other women.” Jones stated.

