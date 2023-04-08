Updated on Saturday April 8th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Fair Skies. Below Average. Low 32°

Easter Sunday: Clear Skies. High 61°

Easter Sunday Night: Clear Skies. Low 35°

DISCUSSION:

Good evening!

After we saw mostly cloudy conditions today, tonight’s clouds will be decreasing and we will see fair skies tonight. Temperatures will be dropping to 32 degrees tonight so make sure to bundle up! Easter Sunday looks gorgeous. Throughout the day, mostly clear skies will dominate the forecast which will allow highs will be in the low 60s. If you have any Easter Plans during the afternoon and evening, the weather will be amazing! Tomorrow night will bring fair skies once again which will allow those temperatures to drop back to the mid-30s.

This week might be one of the best weeks I’ve seen in a while. Warm weather and sunshine are the headlines this week as our next rain chance looks to come in on Saturday. A warm-up trend will occur during the week and by Thursday we will see highs in the low 80s! Then by Friday highs will continue to trend upward as we can see highs in the mid-80s in some locations. Overall if you are looking for a week to get any outdoor projects done, this will be the week to do so. Please go and enjoy the fresh air!

Have a great Saturday Night!!

Contact Me!

Twitter: @johnny11_29

Facebook: Johnny Gormly

Email: gormlyjohnny@gmail.com