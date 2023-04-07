Muskingum Baseball Drops Doubleheader Against Ohio Northern

Dylan Kerns

NEW CONCORD, OH- The Ohio Northern Polar Bears have won seven straight games against Muskingum. This afternoon the Muskies looked to break that trend with a doubleheader matinee affair.

Bottom of the second inning Muskingum down 2 to nothing. Tobie Teke works a walk and that loads the bases for the Muskies.

Next batter was Peyton Carr and he strikes out swinging, leaving the bases loaded.

Jake Roshau was the Muskies starter this afternoon and here he is in the 2nd inning getting Logan Stevens on the whiff. Roshau lasted four innings and struck out three.

Now in the bottom of the third, Dominic Gorence hits a seen eye single back up the middle.

Gorence has wheels folks, he is 5 for 5 on stolen bases this year he says let’s make that 6 for 6 as he swipes second.

Runner in scoring position now for Muskingum and Gavin Hawk hits one into right field, Gorence crosses the plate as the Muskies get on the board making it a 2-1 game. Unfortunately for Muskingum that would be the closest this game got, Ohio Northern takes game one 11-4. The Polar Bears also took game two 8-3.

Dylan Kerns was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He spent the last five years in the low-country of South Carolina near Hilton Head Island. Dylan is a graduate of the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University. At Full Sail he learned from various industry professionals including: Dan Patrick, Scott Van Pelt, Mike Tirico, and more on what it takes to be a great sports storyteller. A fun fact is that Dylan was an extra actor in the TV series The Girl From Plainville. In his free time Dylan enjoys stand up comedy, movies, golfing, and eating a lot of good food. He also keeps his music loud. If you see him in the community say hello!