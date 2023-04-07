Fire Damages Home on Shala Circle

The Falls Township Fire Chief said that smoke alarms saved a family of five from a house fire.

The fire on Shala Circle took place just before 4:20am Friday. Chief Brady Johnson said the first engine arriving reported smoke showing with a working fire. Heavy fire conditions were found in the basement and the fire was contained to the basement with heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

Chief Johnson said that the fire most likely was started by a dehumidifier that malfunctioned.

The home owner told authorities the family of 5 were asleep at the time and were awakened by the smoke alarms going off. They said they couldn’t see or smell smoke from the 2nd floor, but when they went down stairs could see smoke and they evacuated the home. No injuries were reported.

Chief Johnson said if you’re a resident in Muskingum County and in need of a smoke alarm, contact your local fire department. Each fire department has access to alarms through the ABC Wilson fund to provide smoke alarms to our residents.