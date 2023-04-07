Black Label Tattoo Co. Opens In Downtown Zanesville

Zanesville, OH-

There is some new ink coming to downtown Zanesville.

Black Label Tattoo Co. opened their doors today just in time for the Friday art walk. This is a new chapter for most of the artist’s careers as they are ready to bring their creativity to the community and help restore the area.

“I like to see it come back to the way that it used to be years ago. With other businesses coming down here and everything, it’s exciting. Just to be a part of downtown, and to bring it back to life and be a part of that is very exciting for us,” stated owner of Black Label Tattoo Co., JD Dunlap.

If you’re not in the market for a tattoo, they also do body piercings. There is another reason Dunlap told us this tattoo shop fits perfectly in the heart of downtown Zanesville.

“We’re also excited to be a part of the art community down here being that this is a form of art. I am a member of ZAAP, and a member of the art cause. We eventually want to open up an art gallery in the back.”

The best way to get in touch with them is to go to their Facebook page and you can make an appointment with an artist. You can also go into the store, Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 am until the last artist is done for that day. You can find them at 20 North 6th street in downtown Zanesville.