Updated on Friday April 7th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Below Average. Low 32°

Saturday: Thin Morning Clouds. Pleasant. High 58°

Saturday Night: Mostly Clear. Cool & Calm. Low 33°

DISCUSSION:

Warmer and drier conditions will be with us as we round out the work week today. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs topping off in the mid to upper fifties.

We will cool off a lot overnight, as temperatures drop to the lower thirties. Skies remain partly cloudy.

Thin clouds will be with us for Saturday morning, before we turn mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper fifties for Saturday afternoon.

A mostly sunny day will be with us for Easter Sunday. Temperatures will top off in the lower sixties.

Sunny skies will continue as well start off the new work week. Temperatures will rise to the mid sixties on Monday, and we’ll warm to the upper sixties to near seventy on Tuesday.

We will warm up to the mid seventies for midweek on Wednesday. Skies will remain mostly sunny.

Temperatures will rise to the upper seventies on Thursday, as we see another mostly sunny day!

Have a great Friday Evening!!

