7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Anthony Codispoti969471

Updated on Friday April 7th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Below Average. Low 32°

Saturday: Thin Morning Clouds. Pleasant. High 58°

Saturday Night: Mostly Clear. Cool & Calm. Low 33°

DISCUSSION:       

Warmer and drier conditions will be with us as we round out the work week today. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs topping off in the mid to upper fifties.

We will cool off a lot overnight, as temperatures drop to the lower thirties. Skies remain partly cloudy. 

Thin clouds will be with us for Saturday morning, before we turn mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper fifties for Saturday afternoon. 

A mostly sunny day will be with us for Easter Sunday. Temperatures will top off in the lower sixties.

Sunny skies will continue as well start off the new work week. Temperatures will rise to the mid sixties on Monday, and we’ll warm to the upper sixties to near seventy on Tuesday. 

We will warm up to the mid seventies for midweek on Wednesday. Skies will remain mostly sunny.

Temperatures will rise to the upper seventies on Thursday, as we see another mostly sunny day!

Have a great Friday Evening!!

Contact Me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com

Anthony Codispoti
Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!