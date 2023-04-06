Zanesville, OH-

The ZAAP artist of the month for April is a three’s company.

This month will feature not one, but three artists. Raven Miller, Mark Diamond and Alexia Lorentz came together to push their creativity to the next level with a different idea for the show. Each of the artist’s works will be displayed in the gallery under blacklight. Raven told us what it meant to get the honor.

“I’m really excited about being the featured artist of the month. Being a part of this gallery has given me a lot of opportunities to move forward and grow within my art. Being a featured artist means alot because one, the exposure, but also I get to share my creativity with all the local people around here.”

Raven’s style is mostly eclectic and she sources her ideas and designs from nature. You can find her work at blackravenartistry.com. This will be a unique show for the gallery as this is not a common theme. Artist Alexia Lorentz is displaying a different look to her art as well.

“This month I’m showing my backlight acrylic art. I do a mix of all kinds of art including digital, gouache, watercolor and many others. Right now, I’m showing my acrylic backlight art,” stated Lorentz.

The other featured artist is Mark Diamond, who works on pareidolia artwork. The best time to see this rare event will be the Friday art walk April 7th from 5 to 8 pm at the ZAAP gallery in downtown Zanesville.