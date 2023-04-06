Warsaw Man Injured When Semi Overturns

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said a Warsaw man was injured in an accident that closed a portion of State Route 60.

The sheriff’s office said 65-year-old Patrick Vaughn was traveling north on State Route 60 when the steel he was hauling shifted causing the trailer to go off the right side of the roadway. The trailer struck a guardrail and overturned coming to rest in a creek bed. The accident took place just before 11:30AM.

Authorities said Vaughn was trapped in his vehicle and after being extricated by the Dresden Fire Department was transported to Genesis Medical Center by Dresden EMS.

Assisting at the scene was Dresden Fire and EMS, Coshocton County EMS, Prince’s Wrecker Service, and the Ohio Dept. of Transportation.