Single Vehicle Fatal Crash in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, OH – Multiple emergency crews arrived on the scene of a fatal accident Noble County.



Around 12:09 pm on April 6th, a single vehicle accident was reported on State Route 146 near Nicholson Road in Noble County. The Noble County Sheriff’s Office first responded to the scene, followed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and several squads and fire departments.

“We received the report of a vehicle that overturned multiple times, with several people ejected from the vehicle.” Ohio State Highway Patrol, Sergeant Chris Wood said.



According to Sergeant Wood, the driver, 35-year-old Stefany M. Myers of Sarahsville, was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Cambridge where she succumbed to her injuries. Authorities said two children, 14-year-old Leland Davis and 9-year-old Keyra Davis were taken by Med Flight to Akron Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. A third passenger, 12-year-old Landyn Davis, was taken by ambulance to Southeast Regional Medical Center. He was then taken to Akron Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.



According to officials, the victims of the accident were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. The accident remains under investigation.