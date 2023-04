A semi-rollover has closed a portion of State Route 60 to traffic.

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 5 said that State Route 60 is closed just north of State Route 16.

State Route 60 is currently the detour for State Route 16 eastbound, so motorists traveling east on State Route 16 will need to detour using State Route 60 to State Route 208 to State Route 93 to State Route 83 to State Route 16, rather than State Route 60 northbound to State Route 541.