Updated on Thursday April 6th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Shower Chance. Mostly Cloudy. High 53°

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Much Cooler. Low 36°

Good Friday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer & Drier. High 57°

DISCUSSION:       

More showers will be with us for your Thursday morning and early afternoon. After that we begin to dry up, but clouds will still remain. We will be a lot cooler, as highs top off in the lower fifties.

Skies will start off cloudy, then begin to decrease to partly cloudy overnight. We will be a lot cooler, as lows drop into the mid to upper thirties. 

More sunshine will be with us for your Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy. Highs will rise to the upper fifties.

Skies will be partly cloudy again for your Saturday. Temperatures will remain in the upper fifties for Saturday afternoon. 

A mostly sunny day will be with us for Easter Sunday. Temperatures will top off in the lower sixties.

Sunny skies will continue as well start off the new work week. Temperatures will rise to the mid sixties on Monday, and we’ll warm to the upper sixties to near seventy on Tuesday. 

We will warm up to the mid seventies for midweek on Wednesday. Skies will remain mostly sunny.

Have a great Thursday!!

