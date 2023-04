The Village of Dresden announced hydrant flushing will take place over a two-day period.

Hydrant flushing will take place Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7. Village of Dresden residents should expect temporary discoloration of water.

They said while the water is safe to consume, they said you may want to run faucets until the discoloration disappears, especially before drinking. They ask you also avoid doing laundry while the discolorations are present.