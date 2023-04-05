Up 2 No Good at American Made Country Music Fest

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-

The Muskingum County Fairgrounds is going to be the place to be this summer as the American Made Country Music Fest comes to town.

One of the local bands that will take the stage are “Up 2 No Good.” They have been playing around the area for nearly two decades. They shared how they came up with their unique name.

“We were like, we need to come up with a name. And my wife came downstairs after almost 3 hours of us just kicking it around and when she hit the floor she said you guys just seem like you’re up to no good and nothings getting done. And we looked at each other and went that’s better than free spaghetti dinner. That’s what we said because we were actually stuck on free spaghetti dinner because we figured whether we were good or not somebody would show up,” Zemba said.

The band is made up of six people including Steve Zemba, OJ and Randy Sidwell, Brian Spires, Bob Johnson and Jonathan McConnel. They feature drums, a fiddle, mandolins and guitars to make up their sound. The whole band is excited to take part in the first ever American Made Country Music Fest.

“I’m humbled. I told these guys I said, ‘hey I threw our name in the hat.’ And Dusty Guitar has been amazing. They treat you like you’re a professional it’s so much fun. And just to be here doing this. This is really cool. But it will be fun. How many times in a lifetime do you get to get up and say hey I’m gonna play before Hank and Sammy and Aaron and yeah it’s just really neat,” Zemba shared.

If you wish to listen to some of their music, you can find that and see previous live performances on their Facebook page. The Country Made Music Festival is presented by the Moyer Group and will feature Hank William Jr., Sammy Kershaw, The Davisson Brothers and more. The festival takes place June 24th.

