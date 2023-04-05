Spring into Art: Art COZ Artist of the Month

ZANESVILLE, OH – Spring is here and so is the new ArtCOZ Artist of the Month.



Yan Sun’s passion for painting sprouted when he was just 20 years old. He was inspired by paintings when he first visited an art studio when he was younger. Since then, he’s created a wide variety of paintings including landscapes, animals, people, and much more.

“What kind of life attracts me and what I can do? Artists can create by hand, from the eyes, and from the soul. I can create new work in my life.” Yan Sun, ArtCOZ Artist of the Month said.



Yan Sun’s paintings are collected by museums in multiple different states including Oklahoma, Texas, California, Ohio, and New Philadelphia. He says art is his life and can be found in everything, not just on a canvas. You can view or purchase Sun’s art during the First Friday Art Walk at his gallery located at 604 Main Street in Zanesville. The theme this week is A Celebration of Spring.



“I appreciate the people around this community. I love the people here. That’s why my subject matter focusses on the people, landscape, the county fair, and the state fair. I love art and I want to share my experience and enrich the life of the local people.” Sun said.

To learn more about Yan Sun and his artwork, you can visit his website below.

Yan Sun Art Museum & Gallery